Munster’s Ferreira To Join Van Graan In Bath Move

Munster defence coach JP Ferreira will depart the province at the end of the current season.

Ferreira, who joined the province in December 2017, will join Johann van Graan in making the move to England Premiership club Bath.

Ferreira commented: “This has not been an easy decision to make as my family and I have thoroughly enjoyed our life in Limerick and are part of a very close-knit community.

“I have been in this role for five seasons and during this time I have enjoyed every minute of coaching at this incredible province.

“The experience I have gained and the friendships that I have made along the way will forever stay with me.

“The way Munster Rugby opened their arms to my family and I throughout my tenure has been outstanding, and we are forever grateful to everyone that has made this journey memorable and possible.”

The South African added: “On a personal note, as a family with young children we have an opportunity to experience a different environment and new challenges and we feel this move is the right next step for us.

“I’m very proud of what this group has achieved, and I’m excited for the months ahead as we remain focused on the task at hand, committed to delivering success with this group of players and staff.”

A 16-13 win away to Castres Olympique last Friday night secured Munster’s place in the Heineken Champions Cup’s round of 16.

Wasps, this weekend’s visitors in the final round of the pool stages, are also on the verge of qualifying for the knockout rounds after their impressive victory over defending champions Toulouse.

On the injury front, hooker Niall Scannell will go for a scan on the shoulder injury he sustained against Castres.

Calvin Nash (ankle), Jason Jenkins (abdomen) and Chris Cloete (neck) will all be reintroduced to training this week and their respective availability will be decided later in the week.

Damian de Allende is being managed for an abdominal injury with the Munster medical department. He will be unavailable for a number of weeks.

Joey Carbery (elbow), Rowan Osborne (head) and RG Snyman (knee) continue to be managed by the medical department and are not available.

In player news, hooker Declan Moore returned to Munster last week after a short-term spell as injury cover at Ulster.