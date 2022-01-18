Stockdale ‘Not Expected To Play Again This Season’

Stockdale, who turns 26 in April, has not played since Ulster’s first round win over Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship.

A statement from the Ulster Rugby Medical Performance team explained: “Jacob suffered a recent setback in the rehabilitation of his ankle injury.

“Following further consultation with his specialist, he underwent surgery on Monday. He is not expected to play again this season.”

Stockdale gave an update on Instagram, saying: “It’s been a really frustrating couple of months for me with this ankle as nothing has seemed to go right with it. But that’s life.

“Glad to have gotten the operation now and hopefully (it) puts me on the right track back to recovery.

“I’m gutted this probably means the end of my season but (it) gives me an opportunity to come back fitter and stronger than ever.”

It also means Stockdale will be sidelined for the upcoming Guinness Six Nations. His most recent appearance for Ireland was a try-scoring one against Japan last July. He has scored 19 tries in 35 Tests.

Meanwhile, ahead of next Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with Clermont Auvergne, prop Andrew Warwick is following the return-to-play protocols.