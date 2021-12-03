Watch: HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, Dubai Day 1
The second leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 kicks off in Dubai on Friday, as Ireland Men and Women take to the field at the The Sevens Stadium.
You can watch all the action unfold below on the World Rugby Live Stream.
Ireland Men’s Sevens Fixtures:
Friday, 3rd December:
- Ireland 21-24 Great Britain
- Ireland v South Africa, 3.04pm local time/11.04 am Irish time
- Ireland v Japan, 7.35pm local time/3.35pm Irish time
Ireland Women’s Sevens Fixtures:
Friday, 3rd December:
- Ireland 19-24 Fiji
- Ireland 0-29 France
- Ireland v USA, 3.52pm local time/11.52am Irish time
Saturday, 4th December:
- Ireland v Great Britain, 9am local time/5am Irish time.