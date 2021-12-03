Clubs Raise Over €600,000 As “Your Club Your Country” Winners Drawn

In its eleventh year, the IRFU Grand Draw ‘Your Club Your Country’, in association with Energia, has raised €617,850 for the club game.

With ten incredible prizes, generously donated by the Irish Rugby family of sponsors, the draw has continued to raise vital funds for clubs during a challenging season. The hard work of volunteers and the unwavering support of club members has given the club game a real boost ahead of the second half of the season.

The winning ticket of first prize, a trip to New Zealand for Ireland’s 2022 Summer Tour, was sold by Lansdowne FC. Second prize went to Roscrea RFC and third prize to County Carlow FC. The ten lucky winners will be contacted directly by the IRFU.

Twenty one clubs sold 1,000 or more tickets, raising more than €10,000 each. Coolmine RFC sold the most tickets with Ashbourne RFC, Suttonians RFC, Railway Union RFC, and Loughrea RFC closing out the Top 5 Clubs (see full list at end of this article).

“Your Club, Your Country” Winning Tickets 2021

1. Follow the Ireland Team on their Summer Tour of New Zealand in July 2022

Return flights, hotel accommodation, match tickets and spending allowance for two persons (Compliments of Vodafone) – Sold by Lansdowne FC

2. Win a €5,000 Holiday

Holiday voucher worth up to €5,000 (Compliments of Energia) – Sold by Roscrea RFC

3. France v Ireland 2022 Guinness Six Nations VIP Trip to Paris with the IRFU Patrons Club

Return flights, hotel accommodation, match tickets and spending allowance for two persons (Compliments of Opel Ireland) – Sold by County Carlow FC

4. England v Ireland 2022 Guinness Six Nations VIP Trip to Twickenham, London

Return flights, hotel accommodation, match tickets and spending allowance for two persons (Compliments of Canterbury) – Sold by Athy RFC

5. Experience Business Class Service with Aer Lingus

Transatlantic business class return flights to East Coast routes with Aer Lingus for two persons (Compliments of Aer Lingus) – Sold by Birr RFC

6. 2022 Galway Races VIP Package

Corporate hospitality at the Galway races and overnight hotel accommodation for two persons (Compliments of Guinness) – Sold by Ashbourne RFC

7. Aldi Shopping Voucher

Voucher to the value of €2000 (Compliments of Aldi) – Sold by Buccaneers RFC

8. Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort Voucher

Voucher to the value of €1500 (Compliments of Lucozade Sport Ireland) – Sold by Letterkenny RFC

9. Elverys Shopping Voucher

Voucher to the value of €1000 (Compliments of Elverys) – Sold by MU Barnhall RFC

10. VIP package to 2022 Guinness Six Nations matches in Aviva Stadium

Tickets & hospitality package for two persons (Compliments of The Hospitality Partnership) – Sold by Finn Valley RFC

IRFU President Des Kavanagh said,

‘This is a fantastic fundraising effort by the Your Club Your Country participants, with 21 clubs raising over €10,000 each. I would like to congratulate the club volunteers and officials who wholeheartedly embraced the initiative and to thank the supporters who contributed so generously.’

Gary Ryan, Managing Director Customer Solutions, Energia Ireland commented, “It is incredible to see the generosity and support that exists for the club game across Ireland. We are delighted to support the Your Club Your Country Grand Draw once again this year and congratulate the prize winners and fundraising clubs alike.”

IRFU Chairman of Commercial & Marketing Committee, Michael Collopy said, “We are thrilled to see so many clubs benefitting greatly from the IRFU Your Club Your Country Grand Draw in association with Energia. A huge thank you to our family of sponsors who have continued to support this draw over the years, and a big congratulations to all the winners.”

Top Fundraising Clubs

1. Coolmine RFC

2. Ashbourne RFC

3. Suttonians RFC

4. Railway Union RFC

5. Loughrea RFC

6. Seapoint RFC

7. Virginia RFC

8. Kilkenny RFC

9. Old Crescent RFC

10. Dolphin RFC

11. Cashel RFC

12. Galwegians RFC

13. Lansdowne FC

14. Portarlington RFC

15. De La Salle Palmerstown RFC

16. Wicklow RFC

17. Wanderers FC

18. Stillorgan-Rathfarnham RFC

19. Buccaneers RFC

20. County Carlow FC

21. Roscrea RFC