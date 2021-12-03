International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament On The Horizon In Cork For 2022

After postponements in both 2020 and 2021 due to the global pandemic, the IRFU are delighted that plans are in place for IMART in Cork in 2022.

The International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament is a special event with the exciting addition of a women’s tournament on the cards for the first time next year.

Irish teams will feature in both draws, including Sundays Well Rebels.

To mark International Day Of People with Disabilities, here is a throwback to an important day in Irish Rugby featuring that famous Cork team.

October 27th 2018 was the day in question.

Sundays Well Rebels welcomed Bumble Bees Barbarians to Irish Independent Park.

The touring side formed in 2009 as England’s first team playing to play Mixed Ability Contact Rugby Union.

The Rebels formed in 2014 and had been looking forward to welcoming their Bradford counterparts to Cork for quite some time.

“It was a momentous occasion,” said Rebels manager Liam Maher, “to have the first official mixed ability rugby played in Irish Independent Park here in our home pitch, sanctioned by the IRFU.