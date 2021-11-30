IRFU Welcomes World Rugby Law Variation Options For Community Game

The IRFU has welcomed World Rugby’s launch of Game On Global, a programme of optional community law variations for national member unions.

Game On Global provides national unions with the ability to implement modified laws at a domestic mass participation level, furthering game experience and safety for participants.

Related News

The IRFU piloted Game On with Ulster Rugby during the 2018/19 season with an initial focus on matching player numbers in teams and facilitating a match even without front row specialist players.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

From January 2022, the Game On principles can be utilised by all World Rugby member Unions at their discretion. The programme here will be administered at a provincial level to ensure a suite of options for localised competitions.

“It’s simply about getting more games played more often,” said IRFU Competitions Manager Kevin Beggs.

“Since we first piloted Game On in Ulster, we’ve been liaising with other member unions who’ve rolled out this type of programme across the community game.

“It’s about being flexible where we can. If teams in a local game can only field 13-a-side, we’d rather 26 people represent those clubs on a rugby pitch than none at all.

“We are positive about the impact it can have on participation rugby across the four provinces and we look forward to working with them on it.”