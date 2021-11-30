Ireland Sevens Squads Build Towards Round 2 In Dubai

The Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens squads were back on the training pitch in Dubai on Tuesday as preparations continue for the second leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 this weekend.

Both squads kicked off the new season at The Sevens Stadium last week, and now attention turns to Round 2 of the World Series, with fans making a welcome return in Dubai on Friday and Saturday.

There are two changes in personnel to the Ireland Men’s squad for this weekend, with Hugo Lennox and Bryan Mollen unfortunately ruled out through injury. Jordan Conroy, top try scorer on the 2020 World Series, and Leinster Academy winger Andrew Smith have linked up with the squad in Dubai.

James Topping‘s side will once again face South Africa, Great Britain and Japan in Pool action on Friday.

There are no changes to the Ireland Women’s squad. Three players – Erin King, Aoibheann Reilly and Kate Farrell McCabe – all made their World Series debuts in Dubai last weekend. Anthony Eddy‘s charges will go head-to-head with Fiji, France, USA and Great Britain.

All games are available to watch live on World Rugby’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series website here, while there will be live coverage on the Irish Rugby social media channels.

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad:

Kathy Baker (Blackrock College RFC)

Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC)

Brittany Hogan (Ballynahinch RFC/Old Belvedere RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Katie Heffernan (Mullingar RFC/Railway Union RFC)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC)

Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum RFC) (capt)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad:

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Liam Turner (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)

Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC) (capt)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Aaron O’Sullivan (Blackrock College RFC)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Jude Postlethwaite (Banbridge RFC/Ulster).