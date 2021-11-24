Young Supporters Make Their Presence Felt At November Internationals

Twenty-six buses brought over 1,000 young players and their coaches to the RDS to cheer on the Ireland team in their two matches this month. Women’s Development Manager Amanda Greensmith was delighted to see so many clubs from all over Ireland availing of a bus subsidy to bring their players to the game.

“We have been running a subsidized bus offer for several years. It’s a way to support clubs who want to bring their players, particularly their younger teams, to the games. There was great excitement seeing the advertising around the country and online in the build up to the game. The bus offer also really helps clubs who want to support their players wearing green.

“We understand how important visibility is to girls so it’s a wonderful opportunity for the players to come and see those that they look up to. Many coaches also see it as a team building exercise with some clubs stopping along the way for a match against another club which is wonderful– something the girls will remember for a very long time.

“I’d like to thank all the coaches and parents because I know how much goes into organizing these trips but when you see the girls at the game and hear them cheering for Béibhinn or Ciara or Maeve Óg, it really is very special. There’s nothing like it”