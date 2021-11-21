Ireland v Argentina – Coming To The Match

We’re looking forward to welcoming you to the home of Irish Rugby at the Aviva Stadium today as Ireland finish the Autumn Nations Series against Argentina.

Here’s some of the key things to remember so we can all safely enjoy the action on the pitch.

Key Times

Gates Open: 12:45

Teams Warm Up: 1:15 (approx)

Anthems: 2:09

Kick Off: 2:15

Wear A Mask

Please wear a mask at all times while attending the game today.

Tickets & Access To The Stadium

We advise fans to allow adequate time to travel to the stadium today and avoid possible congestion in Dublin.

Download your ticket to your device before you get to the stadium

Transfer tickets to individuals rather than having them all on one device

Please have your electronic or printed ticket ready to scan and follow the instructions from the stewards outside the ground

Know your entry point. Follow the colour code on your ticket – check out our colour-coded route map here.

Food & Drinks

Food and drink concessions will be open around the ground. Please note that Government guidelines are in still place and you should follow the directions from the stewards on the day.

Queueing is permitted for bars, but food and beverages must be consumed in your seat to avoid the build up of crowds.

Travelling To The Game

For information on travelling to the game, please visit https://www.avivastadium.ie/getting-here.