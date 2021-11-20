Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup: Results Round-Up
There will be new winners of the Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup after Kilfeacle & District were dethroned by Connemara. Clogher Valley, Enniskillen and Newcastle West are also through to the last-four.
ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND JUNIOR CUP:
QUARTER-FINALS: Saturday, November 20
CLOGHER VALLEY 23 DROMORE 6, the Cran
CONNEMARA 17 KILFEACLE & DISTRICT 11, Monastery Field
ENNISKILLEN 17 BALLYCLARE 18, Mullaghmeen
MALLOW 15 NEWCASTLE WEST 21, Keatleysclose