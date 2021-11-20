Jump to main content

Ireland
Energia

Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup: Results Round-Up

News

20th November 2021 16:31

By Editor

Clogher Valley got the better of Ulster rivals Dromore to advance to the semi-final stage of the Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup ©Stephen Hetherington

There will be new winners of the Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup after Kilfeacle & District were dethroned by Connemara. Clogher Valley, Enniskillen and Newcastle West are also through to the last-four.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND JUNIOR CUP:

QUARTER-FINALS: Saturday, November 20

CLOGHER VALLEY 23 DROMORE 6, the Cran

CONNEMARA 17 KILFEACLE & DISTRICT 11, Monastery Field

ENNISKILLEN 17 BALLYCLARE 18, Mullaghmeen

MALLOW 15 NEWCASTLE WEST 21, Keatleysclose