Ireland Team Named For Final Autumn Nations Series Test

The Ireland coaching team have named the Ireland match day squad to play Argentina on Sunday afternoon in their final game of the Autumn Nations Series.

James Ryan assumes the captaincy in the absence of Johnny Sexton and is partnered in second row by Iain Henderson.

The front row of Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadgh Furlong is retained as is the backrow of Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan.

A new half-back pairing of Conor Murray and Joey Carbery is introduced and Robbie Henshaw makes his season debut at inside centre, partnering Garry Ringrose in the midfield.

Hugo Keenan gets another opportunity to impress in the No.15 jersey with James Lowe starting his third consecutive game for Ireland. Robert Baloucoune, who made his Ireland debut against the USA in July scoring a scintillating try, gets his second start.

Dan Sheehan, who won his first cap against Japan earlier this month, and Tom O’Toole, who was capped against USA in July, are named as front row cover alongside Cian Healy. Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, Craig Casey, Harry Byrne and Keith Earls complete the 23.

Ireland Team & Replacements (v Argentina, Autumn Nations Series, Sunday, November 21, 2:15 pm)

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 15 caps

14. Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 1 cap

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps

12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 52 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 8 caps

10. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 26 caps

9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 91 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 15 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 51 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 65 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps CAPTAIN

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 11 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps

8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 22 caps

Replacements

16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap

17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 111 caps

18. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 1 cap

19. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 24 caps

20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 78 caps

21. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 3 caps

22. Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap

23. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 95 caps