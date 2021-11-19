Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup: First Round Previews

Malone and Railway Union kick off the Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup in Belfast tonight, as the prestigious national competition makes its return to the domestic calendar.

ENERGIA WOMEN’S ALL-IRELAND CUP:

FIRST ROUND: Saturday, November 20

MALONE v RAILWAY UNION, Gibson Park, tonight, 8pm

The All-Ireland Cup’s opening round has thrown up two all-AIL fixtures, including this visit of reigning league champions Railway Union to Malone, who reached the quarter-finals in 2019/20.

Boosted by the elevation of their team-mate Neve Jones to the Ireland starting XV, Malone are hoping to put a lengthy injury list behind them, as well as four recent league defeats.

Malone head coach Jamie McMullan commented: “We are expecting a very tough challenge from quality opposition in Railway, but as we all know, when it comes down to cup rugby anything can happen.

“We’re very much a side that is developing but we relish the opportunity to test ourselves against quality opposition.”

Meanwhile, Railway Union’s Sonia McDermott and Ava Ryder come in for their first starts of the season. Clodagh McMahon, Hazel Simmons and Eva Martinez also step up for bench duty.

John Cronin’s charges will have their squad depth tested again, with Ireland playing Japan tomorrow afternoon and the Sevens internationals flying out to Dubai.

CAVAN v WICKLOW, Swellan Park, 12pm

Cavan host this intriguing high-noon cup duel, just a few hours before Wicklow starlet Ella Roberts is poised to make her Ireland debut as a replacement against Japan at the RDS.

Roberts’ younger sister, Beth, continues at out-half for Wicklow, and head coach Jason Moreton has said he will try and allow her to leave early to get to watch her sibling play in the green jersey.

As for their clash with Cavan, he noted: “We hope to try and move the ball tomorrow, weather-permitting, and try a few of our attacking plays. We’re starting a young team.

“There’s six players involved who have come up from the Under-18s in the last two seasons, including Laura Newsome and Nicola Schmidt who make their first starts in the forwards.