Munster Bring Butler, Campbell And Edogbo Into Academy

Munster Rugby have confirmed that out-half Tony Butler, back-three specialist Patrick Campbell and lock Edwin Edogbo have joined the province’s Greencore-sponsored Academy.

The trio have all been playing Energia All-Ireland League rugby this season and also lined out for a Munster Development XV earlier this year.

Butler and Campbell made their Munster ‘A’ debuts against Connacht Eagles last Friday, with Edogbo currently rehabbing an Achilles injury.

The 19-year-old Butler is a product of Ennis RFC and has progressed through the Munster Youths system.

He captained Ennis at underage level, lining out with fellow Academy player, Ethan Coughlan, in the half-backs for the past number of years.

Butler studies Construction Management and Engineering in UL and captained the Munster Development XV against Ulster in September.

The out-half has made an impressive start to life in the All-Ireland League with Garryowen, scoring 40 points in four games.

A talented hurler, he has represented Clare at minor level and was a Harty Cup winner with St. Flannan’s in 2020.

A product of PBC Cork, the 19-year-old Campbell helped Pres reach the final of the curtailed 2020 Munster Schools Senior Cup competition alongside fellow Academy member Alex Kendellen.

He studies Law and Accounting at UL and plays his All-Ireland League rugby with Young Munster, making a flying start to the season at full-back for the current Division 1A leaders.

He scored a hat-trick of tries for the Munster Development XV against Ulster in September and has previously been selected for the Ireland Under-18 Clubs & Schools squad.

Also a very talented Gaelic footballer with Nemo Rangers, he was a central figure in Cork’s 2019 All-Ireland minor title-winning side.

The 18-year-old Edogbo came up through the ranks at Cobh Pirates RFC and becomes the first player from the east Cork club to earn a place in the Munster Academy.

He was selected for the Munster U-18 Clubs team in 2019 after helping Pirates reach the Munster U-18 final. He has lined out for the Ireland U-18 Clubs team and was also selected for the Ireland U-18 Schools side.

He trained with the Munster senior squad throughout pre-season last summer.

Edogbo is studying Engineering in UCC and featured for the club in the early rounds of the All-Ireland League season. He is currently sidelined with an Achilles injury.

GREENCORE MUNSTER RUGBY ACADEMY – 2021/22 SEASON:

Year Three: Paddy Kelly (Lock/Garryowen), Eoin O’Connor (Lock/Young Munster), Paddy Patterson (Scrum Half/UCD), Jonathan Wren (Back-Three/Cork Constitution)

Year Two: Scott Buckley (Hooker/UCC), Cian Hurley (Lock/Garryowen), Alex Kendellen (Back Rower/UCC), Conor Phillips (Winger/Young Munster)

Year One: Tony Butler (Out-Half/Garryowen), Patrick Campbell (Back-Three/Young Munster), Ethan Coughlan (Scrum Half/Shannon), Mark Donnelly (Prop/Garryowen), Edwin Edogbo (Lock/UCC), Daniel Okeke (Back Rower/Shannon)