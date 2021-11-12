IRFU Children’s Non-Contact Rugby Coaching Course

A new coaching award is being offered to help volunteers and teachers who want to gain more experience in rugby coaching.

The IRFU Children’s Non-Contact Rugby Coaching Award is available to small groups of teachers and/or volunteers from the same locality who would like to coach some of the many fundamental skills of rugby which do not require contact.

Any club or school who would be interested in taking part should contact their local provincial development officer or email aldiplayrugby@irfu.ie

The course is accredited by the IRFU and is suitable for new rugby coaches in a number of settings including:

Teachers who wish to run the Aldi Play Rugby programme in their school.

Parents of mini rugby players in clubs with no previous coaching experience

Secondary school students, including transition year students, who’d like to get an early start on their coaching skills development.

Coaches from the age of 16 can take part but must act as assistant coaches until the age of 18.

The course is a blend of practical on-pitch learning (3.5 hours) and online theoretical learning.

Course Modules Include:

Role Of The Coach,

Fundamental Movement Skills

Coaching A Session

Session plans and sample rugby activities which focus on fun will be made available to all course participants.

“We are driven by a positive rugby experience for all our players,” said IRFU Children & Youth Development Manager Colm Finnegan. “That experience is created in clubs and schools across the four provinces and we want to empower more would-be coaches with the skills, resources and confidence to make it happen.”

“This course has come through feedback from teachers and parents who are on the ground and understand just how important and formative a child’s first rugby experience can be.

Since rugby has reopened, it’s been refreshing to see just how many people are getting involved for the first time and we want them to see the potential in this course for them.

There is no previous rugby experience required to participate. The modules focus on fundamental and accessible skills as well as ensuring a fun and safe environment.

Aldi Play Rugby is a national programme for primary school children. It is a free, supervised and non-contact rugby programme that provides everything schools need to get started, including sessions with Community Rugby Officers, online coaching resources and free coaching equipment.

Click here to learn more about Aldi Play Rugby.