Ireland Name Team To Play New Zealand

Andy Farrell and his coaching team have named the Ireland match day squad to play New Zealand this coming Saturday at a sold out Aviva Stadium

While captain Johnny Sexton is facing New Zealand for the 14th time in his international career there are four players across the backline that face the All Blacks for the first time including his half-back partner Jamison Gibson Park.

The back three of Hugo Keenan, Andrew Conway and James Lowe will also play New Zealand at senior level for the first time. Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose are partnered in midfield for the fourteenth occasion.

There is one change to the pack with Iain Henderson starting alongside James Ryan in the engine room while the front row of Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadgh Furlong is retained.

Similarly the backrow of Caelan Doris at six, Josh van der Flier at 7 and Jack Conan at No.8 continues from last week’s game against Japan.

The replacements for Saturday’s game are Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Keith Earls.

Ireland Team & Replacements (v New Zealand, Autumn Nations Series, Saturday, November 13, 3:15 pm)

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 14 caps

14. Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 26 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 32 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 7 caps

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 100 caps CAPTAIN

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 11 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 50 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 64 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 10 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps

8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 21 caps

Replacements

16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 22 caps

17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 110 caps

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 17 caps

19. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 23 caps

20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 77 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 90 caps

22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 25 caps

23. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 94 caps

Autumn Nations Series Fixtures 2021

IRELAND v New Zealand

Aviva Stadium , Saturday 13th November, 2021

IRELAND v Argentina – Buy Tickets Here

Aviva Stadium , Sunday 21st November, 2021