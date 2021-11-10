Ireland Team Named For Historic First Test At RDS

The Ireland Match Day 23 for Friday night’s historic first Women’s Test at the RDS (Kick-off 7.15pm, live on RTÉ Player) has been named, with uncapped Munster back row Maeve Óg O’Leary included for the first time.

Having been a standout performer during the recent Vodafone Women’s Inter-Provincial Series and during the opening rounds of the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League for Blackrock RFC, O’Leary has impressed Head Coach Adam Griggs since her call-up to the squad and earns a place on the bench this Friday.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Ireland return to action against the USA Eagles, who are ranked sixth in the world, in what will be the first Women’s international staged at the RDS, with tickets for the game at the Ballsbridge venue available to purchase via Ticketmaster.ie.

There is an exciting look to Ireland’s backline with Lauren Delany, Laura Sheehan and Beibhinn Parsons named in the back three, while Eimear Considine starts in midfield alongside Sene Naoupu. Stacey Flood and Ailsa Hughes are paired together in the half-backs.

Up front, Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney and Leah Lyons pack down in the front row, with Nichola Fryday and Sam Monaghan in the second row. Captain Ciara Griffin is joined in the back row by Edel McMahon at blindside flanker and Anna Caplice at number eight.

O’Leary is named among the replacements alongside Neve Jones, Katie O’Dwyer, Linda Djougang, Hannah O’Connor, Kathryn Dane, Eve Higgins and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe.

Commenting on his selection, Griggs said: “We have had two good weeks of preparation for the Autumn Tests and the group are excited to get back out on the pitch and put that hard work into action. A first Test at the RDS under Friday night lights will be a special occasion and we’re looking forward to having family, friends and our supporters back in the stands to get behind us.”

IRELAND WOMEN’S Team & Replacements (v USA Women, Autumn Test, The RDS, Friday, November 12, kick-off 7.15pm):

Player/Club/Province/Caps –

15. Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)(16)

14. Laura Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)(4)

13. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/Munster)(21)

12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(44)

11. Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College/Connacht)(14)

10. Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)(6)

9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)(12)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)(37)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(29)

3. Leah Lyons (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)(27)

4. Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht)(21)

5. Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(3)

6. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster)(Captain)(39)

7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(12)

8. Anna Caplice (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(14).

Replacements:

16. Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)(4)

17. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster)(3)

18. Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster)(15)

19. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/Leinster)(5)

20. Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College/Munster)*

21. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)(16)

22. Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)(5)

23. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)(5).

* Denotes uncapped player