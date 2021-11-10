Uncapped Maeve Óg O’Leary Hoping To Make Big Impact For Ireland

Having been a standout performer for Munster during their recent Vodafone Women’s Inter-Provincial Championship win, Maeve Óg O’Leary is hoping to continue that form into the Autumn Test window with Ireland.

The uncapped back row earned a call up to the Ireland squad earlier this month and has impressed Head Coach Adam Griggs in training ahead of this Friday’s clash against USA Eagles at the RDS (Kick-off 7.15pm).

Tickets for Ireland’s historic first match in the RDS are available from Ticketmaster – click here to buy now and support the girls in green #NothingLikeIt

IRFU TV caught up with O’Leary during last weekend’s training camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre.