Uncapped Maeve Óg O’Leary Hoping To Make Big Impact For Ireland
Having been a standout performer for Munster during their recent Vodafone Women’s Inter-Provincial Championship win, Maeve Óg O’Leary is hoping to continue that form into the Autumn Test window with Ireland.
The uncapped back row earned a call up to the Ireland squad earlier this month and has impressed Head Coach Adam Griggs in training ahead of this Friday’s clash against USA Eagles at the RDS (Kick-off 7.15pm).
IRFU TV caught up with O’Leary during last weekend’s training camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre.
