Give It A Try: Ava Meets Béibhinn, Stacey And Eve
Earlier this year, Canterbury – official sponsor of the Give It A Try programme, invited Eve Higgins, Stacey Flood and Béibhinn Parsons to meet with Marie Crowe and budding young journalist Ava Kirwan, to talk about the Give It a Try programme and how important sport is for young girls.
All three players are involved in the Ireland squad as they prepare to play USA at the RDS on Friday.
