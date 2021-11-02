New Zealand Sold Out As Kids Tickets Added For Japan & Argentina

Ireland’s clash with New Zealand in the Autumn Nations is officially sold out but children’s tickets for the matches against Japan and Argentina have been added.

Ireland open their Autumn Nations Series campaign against Japan this Saturday in Aviva Stadium and a new tranche of children’s tickets have been added priced at €10.00. Up to 5 kids tickets can be purchased in conjunction with 1 adult ticket.

Ireland will take on the All Blacks a week later in front of a capacity crowd in one of the most eagerly anticipated sporting events of the year.

A week later Ireland will close out the Autumn Nations Series against old rivals Argentina with Children’s tickets priced at €15.00. Up to 5 kids tickets can be purchased in conjunction with 1 adult ticket.

Speaking about the ticket sale IRFU Commercial Director Padraig Power said,

“We’re delighted to say that the game against New Zealand is sold out. We know that Ireland supporters always bring a huge level of passion to the game and that will be important as we take on the Number 1 team in the world.

“We’ve also released children’s tickets for the games against Japan and Argentina. This is a wonderful opportunity for kids to see their rugby heroes in action at the home of Irish Rugby and we are really looking forward to welcoming supporters back safely to Aviva Stadium this November.”

Head Coach Andy Farrell spoke about the challenges facing Ireland in the Autumn Nations Series,

“We’ve got massive respect for Japan and how they play the game,” Farrell said.

“They’ve got threats all over the field and we love playing against Japan. They’ve been together for a couple of weeks and had a hit-out against Australia, so we know the challenges there.

“The following week, in my opinion, we’ve got the world’s best team, New Zealand, coming to the Aviva and a week later we have Argentina, who have been playing away for five months and we know how physical and abrasive and emotional that game is going to be. This is perfect for us.”