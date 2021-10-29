Ireland Under-18 Clubs Team To Face Italy Named

The Ireland Under-18 Clubs Match Day squad, sponsored by PwC, has been named for Saturday’s game against Italy at Stadio Comunale Monigo (Kick-off 1.30pm Irish time).

James O’Loughlin of Naas RFC and Leinster will captain Ireland for the showdown against their Italian counterparts in Treviso, with the game available to watch via a Live Stream here.

Jarlath Gleeson and Paddy Jones have come through the IQ Rugby programme which identifies Irish Qualified players overseas.

Head Coach Brendan O’Connor has named 24 players in his Match Day squad having worked with the extended group at their King’s Hospital base this week.

There will be full coverage of the game on IrishRugby.ie, including match report and match gallery.

Ireland Under-18 Clubs (v Italy):

15. Ethan Graham (Monaghan RFC/Ulster)

14. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

13. Charlie Sheridan (Naas RFC/Leinster)

12. Michael Burnett (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster)

11. Sean Fox (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

10. Tom Larke (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

9. Kyle Read (Midleton RFC/Munster)

1. Oisin Lynch (Boyne RFC/Leinster)

2. Niall O’Hanlon (Athy RFC/Leinster)

3. Charlie Byrne (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

4. James O’Loughlin (Naas RFC/Leinster)(Captain)

5. Jarlath Gleeson (London Irish/IQ Rugby)

6. Paddy Jones (Sale/IQ Rugby)

7. Sean Edogbo (Cobh Pirates RFC/Munster)

8. Grant Palmer (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Leinster)

Replacements:

16. Sam Green (Malone RFC/Ulster)

17. Sean Hopkins (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

18. Adam Deay (Tullow RFC/Leinster)

19. Donagh McCarrick (Coolmine RFC/Leinster)

20. Niklas Moelders (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)

21. Andrew Doyle (Athy RFC/Leinster)

22. Senan Phelan (St Marys RFC/Leinster)

23. David Donohue (Landsdowne FC/Leinster)

24. Kieran Kennedy (Waterford City RFC/Leinster).