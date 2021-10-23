Queen’s University Take 2021/22 Conroy Cup

IURU President Fergus Aherne was on hand to present Queen’s University with the trophy in Dub Lane.

“It is great to have all the Universities back on the playing fields this season after the challenges we have all faced over the last 18 months,” he said.

“Universities rugby and the Conroy Cup in particular, is a great way for players to connect not just with your own new teammates but, also to meet and socialise with players from the opposition teams. The Festival of Rugby format for the Conroy Cup is especially timely as the new season kicks in.”

Pool A Results:

Queen’s University 19 Maynooth University 5

Queen’s University 12 UCD 10

UCD 15 Maynooth University 14

+++

Irish Universities Rugby Union

Maxol Conroy Cup 2021/22

Pool B Results:

Dublin University 33 NUI Galway 0

UCC 29 NUI Galway 0

Dublin University 12 UCC 6

5th Place Play Off: Maynooth University 7 NUI Galway 5

3rd Place Play Off: UCD 31 UCC 14

Final: Queen’s University 12 Dublin University 8