Queen’s University Take 2021/22 Conroy Cup
Queen’s University Belfast bridged a 26 gap with victory in 2021/22 Maxol Conroy Cup in Dub Lane, Belfast today. It was just the second time the Ulster side have won the IURU U20 Men’s competition and they did so with an unbeaten run across three games in a one-day festival format at their home venue.
“It is great to have all the Universities back on the playing fields this season after the challenges we have all faced over the last 18 months,” he said.
“Universities rugby and the Conroy Cup in particular, is a great way for players to connect not just with your own new teammates but, also to meet and socialise with players from the opposition teams. The Festival of Rugby format for the Conroy Cup is especially timely as the new season kicks in.”
Irish Universities Rugby Union Maxol Conroy Cup 2021/22
Saturday October 23rd 2021, Dub Lane, Belfast
Pool A Results:
Queen’s University 19 Maynooth University 5
Queen’s University 12 UCD 10
UCD 15 Maynooth University 14
Pool B Results:
Dublin University 33 NUI Galway 0
UCC 29 NUI Galway 0
Dublin University 12 UCC 6
5th Place Play Off: Maynooth University 7 NUI Galway 5
3rd Place Play Off: UCD 31 UCC 14
Final: Queen’s University 12 Dublin University 8
Maynooth University: Sandro Javikishvili, Caelan Ryle, Gearoid Quinn, Jack Hanley, Connie Campher, Adam Byrne, Dato Khelaia, Ciaran Purcell, Eoghan Murphy, Ronan Lamb, Frank Salu, Fergus Stanley (c), Abdul Olaosebikan, Eddie Carr, Karo Otobe, Josh Akanji, Killian Saunders, Conor Mahon, James Gorham, Ben Fleming, Will Finegan, Luke Mitchell, Callum Cawley, Adam Bagnall, Max Saunders, David Drennan, Declan Ofor, Liam Barry.
Queen’s University: Niall Carville, Chris Poole, Paddy McAlpine, Paddy Eames (c), Connor NEary, Ciaran McCarthy, Robert Reid, Peter Heasley, Harvey Patterson, Angus Christie, Daichi Budimen, Jack Harte, Will Cusack, Ryan Street, Paddy Carson, Daniel Orubo, George Cohen, Kian Mulholland, Chris Pyper, Niall Bermingham, Tom Martin, James Lusty.
UCC: Conor Aherne, Jack Sullivan, Dermot Cremin, Eoghan Sheehan, David Doyle, Patrick McBarron (c), Conal Harrington, Richie Foley, Mike Cogan, Joe Griffiths, Connaire McGowan, PJ, Mark Deane, James O’Donovan, Peter Hyland, David O’Halloran, Mark O’Connor, Liam Ormond, Cormac Callnan, Andrew O’Mahony, Barry Voslo, Craig Bateman, Aidan Booth, Sean Mcloughlin, Cathal McDermott, Rob O’Brien, Michael Mulligan
UCD: Hugo O’Malley, Charlie O’Carroll, James Dunne, Naoise Golden, Jack Byrne, Bill Burns, Tommy O’Connor, Fergus Hughes, Thomás Quinn, Niall Carroll, Tom Henderson, Adam Daly, Sam Small, Cormac O’Brien, Zach Harrison, Ben Porter, Rob Harvey, Sean Nee, Alexander DOyle, Jerry Coughlan, Tom Downey, Rory Byrne, Patrick O’Connor, Hugo McWade, Manus Heenan, John Milne, Cullum Kilmartin, Jonny Johnstone.
Previous Winners:
1988/89: UCD
1989/90: UCD
1990/91: UCD
1991/92: UCD
1992/93: UCC
1993/94: UCD
1994/95: UCD
1995/96 QUB
1996/97: UCC
1997/98: No Comp
1998/99: UCD
1999/00: UCD
2000/01: No Comp
2001/02: UCD
2002/03: UCD
2003/04: UCD
2004/05: UCD
2005/06: UCC/Dublin University
2006/07: Dublin University
2007/08: UCC
2008/09: UCC/UL
2009/10: UCD
2010/11: UCD
2011/12: UCD
2012/13: UCD
2013/14: Dublin University
2014/15: Dublin University
2015/16: Dublin University
2016/17: No Comp
2017/18: Dublin University
2018/19: Dublin University
2019/20: UCD
2020/21: No Comp
2021/22: Queen’s University
Roll Of Honour:
17 – UCD
7 – Dublin University (1 Shared)
5 – UCC (1 Shared)
2 – Queen’s University
1 – UL (1 Shared)