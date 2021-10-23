Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup: Results Round-Up
Defending champions Kilfeacle & District squeezed past Creggs as the Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup returned with some dramatic finishes and five away wins out of eight.
ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND JUNIOR CUP:
FIRST ROUND: Saturday, October 23
ASHBOURNE 19 CLOGHER VALLEY 29, Milltown Road
BALLYCLARE 41 GOREY 17, the Cloughan
CREGGS 8 KILFEACLE & DISTRICT 9, the Green
DROMORE 36 SUTTONIANS 0, Barban Hill
MALLOW 66 WESTPORT 5, Keatleysclose
SEAPOINT 0 ENNISKILLEN 20, Kilbogget Park
THOMOND 13 CONNEMARA 15, Liam Fitzgerald Park
TUAM 6 NEWCASTLE WEST 24, Garraun Park
– The draw for the second round matches, which take place on Saturday, November 20, will be held in due course