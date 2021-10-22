Ireland Women To Play Autumn Tests At RDS

The IRFU can today announce Ireland’s Autumn Test matches against USA and Japan will be staged at the RDS Stadium.

As part of a recent review, the back-to-back Test matches against USA, on Friday 12th November (Kick-off 7.15pm), and Japan, on Saturday 20th November (Kick-off 3pm), will take place at the RDS, as the Ballsbridge venue hosts Women’s international action for the first time.

The Friday evening clash against USA Eagles, who are ranked sixth in the latest World Rugby rankings, will kick off at 7.15pm and marks the start of an exciting weekend for Irish Rugby, with Andy Farrell‘s Ireland welcoming the All Blacks to Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 13th November. There will be live coverage of Ireland v USA on the RTÉ Player.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Ireland will then turn their attention to a fifth Test meeting with Japan on Saturday, 20th November, with a kick off time of 3pm set for that clash. RTÉ 2 will broadcast live from the RDS.

Tickets for both Autumn Test matches are now on sale via Ticketmaster here. Tickets are priced at €10 for stand, €7 for terrace, €5 for schoolboy/girl and €25 for Family Stand (2 adults, 2 kids). There is also a buy one, get one half price offer on all adult tickets.

IRFU CEO, Philip Browne, said: “We look forward to welcoming supporters back to Women’s International Rugby for the first time since March 2020. Travel support is on offer, once again, to our clubs and schools and we hope to see as many supporters as possible at the RDS for these two exciting Test matches.”

RDS CEO, Geraldine Ruane, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be hosting the Ireland Women’s rugby team here in the RDS, one of the homes of rugby in Dublin. Hosting international sporting events is one of the things we do best in the RDS and we look forward to welcoming the teams and their supporters to our home.”

Ireland Women Autumn Test Schedule: