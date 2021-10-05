Jump to main content

Ireland
#EnergiaAIL: This Week’s Fixtures

News

5th October 2021 12:58

By Editor

Saturday October 2nd, 2021 Blackrock College v Galway Corinthians, Stradbrook Blackrock College celebrate scoring a try. ©John Crothers

Many teams in the Men’s Divisions of the Energia All-Ireland League are looking forward to their first home fixture in quite some time, while the Women’s Division completes its first block of three games in the 2021/22 season.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE – FIXTURES

Women’s Division, Round 3

Saturday October 9th, 2021

Ballincollig v Galwegians, Tanner Park, 2pm

Blackrock College v Wicklow, Stradbrook, 5pm

Malone v Railway Union, Gibson Park, 5pm

Suttonians v Cooke, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds, 5pm

UL Bohemian v Old Belvedere, UL North Campus, 5pm

Men’s Division 1A, Round 2

Friday October 8th, 2021

UCD v Dublin University, Belfield, 8pm

Saturday October 9th, 2021

Ballynahinch v Clontarf, Ballymacarn Park, 2:30pm

Cork Constitution v Young Munster, Temple Hill, 2:30pm

Garryowen v UCC, Dooradoyle, 2:30pm

Terenure College v Lansdowne, Lakelands Park, 2:30pm

Men’s Division 1B, Round 2

Saturday October 9th, 2021

City Of Armagh v Old Belvedere, Palace Grounds, 2:30pm

Naas v Malone, Forenaughts, 2:30pm

Navan v Highfield, Balreask Old, 2:30pm

Shannon v Banbridge, Thomond Park, 2:30pm

St. Mary’s College v Old Wesley, Templeville Road, 2:30pm

Men’s Division 2A, Round 2

Friday October 8th, 2021

Cashel v Nenagh Ormond, Spafield, 8pm

Saturday October 9th, 2021

Ballymena v Buccaneers, Eaton Park, 2:30pm

Dolphin v Rainey Old Boys, Musgrave Park, 2:30pm

MU Barnhall v UL Bohemian, Parsonstown, 2:30pm

Old Crescent v Queen’s University, Rosbrien, 2:30pm

Men’s Division 2B, Round 2 

Saturday October 9th, 2021

Ballina v Blackrock College, Heffernan Park, 2:30pm

Dungannon v Sligo, Stevenson Park, 2:30pm

Galway Corinthians v Belfast Harlequins, Corinthian Park, 2:30pm

Malahide v Greystones, Estuary Road, 2:30pm

Wanderers v Galwegians, Merrion Road, 2:30pm

Men’s Division 2C, Round 2

Saturday October 9th, 2021

Bruff v Skerries, Kilballyowen Park, 2:30pm

City Of Derry v Enniscorthy, Judge’s Road, 2:30pm

Clonmel v Bangor, Ardgaoithe, 2:30pm

Midleton v Sundays Well, Towns Park, 2:30pm

Omagh Academicals v Tullamore, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields, 2:30pm

 

#EnergiaAIL

#PositiveEnergy