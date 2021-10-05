#EnergiaAIL: This Week’s Fixtures
Many teams in the Men’s Divisions of the Energia All-Ireland League are looking forward to their first home fixture in quite some time, while the Women’s Division completes its first block of three games in the 2021/22 season.
ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE – FIXTURES
Women’s Division, Round 3
Saturday October 9th, 2021
Ballincollig v Galwegians, Tanner Park, 2pm
Blackrock College v Wicklow, Stradbrook, 5pm
Malone v Railway Union, Gibson Park, 5pm
Suttonians v Cooke, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds, 5pm
UL Bohemian v Old Belvedere, UL North Campus, 5pm
Men’s Division 1A, Round 2
Friday October 8th, 2021
UCD v Dublin University, Belfield, 8pm
Saturday October 9th, 2021
Ballynahinch v Clontarf, Ballymacarn Park, 2:30pm
Cork Constitution v Young Munster, Temple Hill, 2:30pm
Garryowen v UCC, Dooradoyle, 2:30pm
Terenure College v Lansdowne, Lakelands Park, 2:30pm
Men’s Division 1B, Round 2
Saturday October 9th, 2021
City Of Armagh v Old Belvedere, Palace Grounds, 2:30pm
Naas v Malone, Forenaughts, 2:30pm
Navan v Highfield, Balreask Old, 2:30pm
Shannon v Banbridge, Thomond Park, 2:30pm
St. Mary’s College v Old Wesley, Templeville Road, 2:30pm
Men’s Division 2A, Round 2
Friday October 8th, 2021
Cashel v Nenagh Ormond, Spafield, 8pm
Saturday October 9th, 2021
Ballymena v Buccaneers, Eaton Park, 2:30pm
Dolphin v Rainey Old Boys, Musgrave Park, 2:30pm
MU Barnhall v UL Bohemian, Parsonstown, 2:30pm
Old Crescent v Queen’s University, Rosbrien, 2:30pm
Men’s Division 2B, Round 2
Saturday October 9th, 2021
Ballina v Blackrock College, Heffernan Park, 2:30pm
Dungannon v Sligo, Stevenson Park, 2:30pm
Galway Corinthians v Belfast Harlequins, Corinthian Park, 2:30pm
Malahide v Greystones, Estuary Road, 2:30pm
Wanderers v Galwegians, Merrion Road, 2:30pm
Men’s Division 2C, Round 2
Saturday October 9th, 2021
Bruff v Skerries, Kilballyowen Park, 2:30pm
City Of Derry v Enniscorthy, Judge’s Road, 2:30pm
Clonmel v Bangor, Ardgaoithe, 2:30pm
Midleton v Sundays Well, Towns Park, 2:30pm
Omagh Academicals v Tullamore, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields, 2:30pm
#EnergiaAIL
#PositiveEnergy