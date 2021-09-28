Jump to main content

Ireland
Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Week

News

28th September 2021 12:53

By Editor

Pictured is (L to R) IRFU National Competitions Committee Energia Women’s AIL Representative Lorna Byrne, Railway Union RFC Captain Niamh Byrne, IRFU President Des Kavanagh and Energia Sponsorship Manager Lorna Danaher Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

There are seven consecutive weeks of Energia All-Ireland League rugby to enjoy across the men’s and women’s divisions to kick start the 2021/22 season and this weekend sees the men out for the first time since March 2020 across five divisions.

Friday night lights get Division 1B underway at Ollie Campbell Park with the remaining 29 games taking place on Saturday afternoon.

Related News

To mark the return of the men’s divisions, there will be a number of stories and features on Irish Rugby channels across the week including:

  • Fixtures and count down posters on social media.
  • Champion Check-In: How Cork Constitution are getting ready for 2021/22
  • More than an AIL Club: How Old Wesley are embracing rugby in all its formats to grow its community.
  • Energia AIL Rewind: An 8-try thriller from Division 1A in the 2019/20 season that featured two player’s who’d go on to make their Ireland men’s debuts the following season.
  • Live updates and reactions from around the grounds on match day.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE FIXTURES

Friday October 1st 2021

Division 1B
Old Belvedere v Naas, Ollie Campbell Park, 8pm

Saturday October 2nd 2021

Women’s All-Ireland League

Cooke v Ballincollig, Shaw’s Bridge, 2:30pm
Galwegians v UL Bohemian, Crowley Park, 12pm
Old Belvedere v Malone, Ollie Campbell Park, 5pm
Railway Union v Wicklow, Park Avenue, 5pm
Suttonians v Blackrock College, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds, 5pm

Division 1A

Clontarf v UCD, Castle Avenue, 2:30pm
Dublin University v Garryowen, College Park, 2:30pm
Lansdowne v Cork Constitution, Aviva Stadium Back Pitch, 2:30pm
UCC v Terenure College, The Mardyke, 2:30pm
Young Munster v Ballynahinch, Tom Clifford Park, 2:30pm

Division 1B

Banbridge v City Of Armagh, Rifle Park, 2:30pm
Highfield v St. Mary’s College, Woodleigh Park, 2:30pm
Malone v Navan, Gibson Park, 2:30pm
Old Wesley v Shannon, Energia Park, 2:30pm

Division 2A

Buccaneers v Cashel, Dubarry Park, 2:30pm
Nenagh Ormond v MU Barnhall, New Ormond Park, 2:30pm
QUeen’s University v Ballymena, Dub Lane, 2:30pm
Rainey Old Boys v Old Crescent, Hatrick Park, 2:30pm
UL Bohemian v Dolphin, UL North Campus, 2:30pm

Division 2B

Belfast Harlequins v Malahide, Deramore Park, 2:30pm
Blackrock College v Galway Corinthians, Stradbrook, 2:30pm
Galwegians v Ballina, Crowley Park, 2:30pm
Greystones v Dungannon, Dr Hickey Park, 2:30pm
Sligo v Wanderers, Hamilton Park, 2:30pm

Division 2C

Bangor v Bruff, Upritchard Park, 2:30pm
Enniscorthy v Midleton, Alcast Park, 2:30pm
Skerries v Omagh Academicals, Holmpatrick, 2:30pm
Sundays Well v Clonmel, Musgrave Park, 2:30pm
Tullamore v City Of Derry, Spollanstown, 2:30pm

 