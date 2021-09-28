Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Week
There are seven consecutive weeks of Energia All-Ireland League rugby to enjoy across the men’s and women’s divisions to kick start the 2021/22 season and this weekend sees the men out for the first time since March 2020 across five divisions.
Friday night lights get Division 1B underway at Ollie Campbell Park with the remaining 29 games taking place on Saturday afternoon.
To mark the return of the men’s divisions, there will be a number of stories and features on Irish Rugby channels across the week including:
- Champion Check-In: How Cork Constitution are getting ready for 2021/22
- More than an AIL Club: How Old Wesley are embracing rugby in all its formats to grow its community.
- Energia AIL Rewind: An 8-try thriller from Division 1A in the 2019/20 season that featured two player’s who’d go on to make their Ireland men’s debuts the following season.
ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE FIXTURES
Friday October 1st 2021
Division 1B
Old Belvedere v Naas, Ollie Campbell Park, 8pm
Saturday October 2nd 2021
Women’s All-Ireland League
Cooke v Ballincollig, Shaw’s Bridge, 2:30pm
Galwegians v UL Bohemian, Crowley Park, 12pm
Old Belvedere v Malone, Ollie Campbell Park, 5pm
Railway Union v Wicklow, Park Avenue, 5pm
Suttonians v Blackrock College, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds, 5pm
Division 1A
Clontarf v UCD, Castle Avenue, 2:30pm
Dublin University v Garryowen, College Park, 2:30pm
Lansdowne v Cork Constitution, Aviva Stadium Back Pitch, 2:30pm
UCC v Terenure College, The Mardyke, 2:30pm
Young Munster v Ballynahinch, Tom Clifford Park, 2:30pm
Division 1B
Banbridge v City Of Armagh, Rifle Park, 2:30pm
Highfield v St. Mary’s College, Woodleigh Park, 2:30pm
Malone v Navan, Gibson Park, 2:30pm
Old Wesley v Shannon, Energia Park, 2:30pm
Division 2A
Buccaneers v Cashel, Dubarry Park, 2:30pm
Nenagh Ormond v MU Barnhall, New Ormond Park, 2:30pm
QUeen’s University v Ballymena, Dub Lane, 2:30pm
Rainey Old Boys v Old Crescent, Hatrick Park, 2:30pm
UL Bohemian v Dolphin, UL North Campus, 2:30pm
Division 2B
Belfast Harlequins v Malahide, Deramore Park, 2:30pm
Blackrock College v Galway Corinthians, Stradbrook, 2:30pm
Galwegians v Ballina, Crowley Park, 2:30pm
Greystones v Dungannon, Dr Hickey Park, 2:30pm
Sligo v Wanderers, Hamilton Park, 2:30pm
Division 2C
Bangor v Bruff, Upritchard Park, 2:30pm
Enniscorthy v Midleton, Alcast Park, 2:30pm
Skerries v Omagh Academicals, Holmpatrick, 2:30pm
Sundays Well v Clonmel, Musgrave Park, 2:30pm
Tullamore v City Of Derry, Spollanstown, 2:30pm