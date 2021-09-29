IRFU Win Silver Award For Online Learning Strategy

The IRFU’s ‘GAINLINE’ e-learning platform has won Silver in the Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Awards in the category of “Best Advance in Creating a Learning Strategy”.

D2L, global learning technology leader, and the IRFU are working to empower learners at all levels of Irish rugby and build a culture of independent self-directed learning. Together, the two designed and deployed a revolutionary learning strategy that completely rethinks the way rugby is taught and learned in Ireland.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

Speaking about the award Colin Moran, IRFU National Training & Education Manager, said,

“We are very proud to have won this award in conjunction with D2L. In recent years we have been exploring how to diversify our educational offerings, focusing on more self-directed learning and greater accessibility for a wide variety of learners across many different sectors – the arrival of COVID accelerated that process as our traditional face-to-face course experiences disappeared.

“The ability to roll out so many course modules during the pandemic meant we could continue to enhance the development of players, coaches and officials and also keep them connected to the organisation and to their provincial Branches.

GAINLINE has been embraced by a wide variety of IRFU departments and sectors including Referee and Coach development, Safeguarding, Disability Awareness, Nutrition, Talent Identification and COVID Education and Compliance for staff and our professional players.

“As we move towards a return to a more normal rugby environment, the rollout of GAINLINE and the expansion of educational offerings are set to grow even more.”

Through the integration of online payment and registration, learners can access the IRFU Education portal book their course, track their progress and progress their awards and people are encouraged to check their local Branch websites for information on upcoming courses and events.

“We continue to face very challenging times, Moran continued, but we are committed to delivering a quality experience for all participants in our training and education programmes – one driven by learner interest, greater interconnection across IRFU departments and enhanced support”.