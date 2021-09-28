Leadership in Action – Female Apprenticeships (in Coaching & Refereeing)

The IRFU Spirit of Rugby Leadership Programme is offering a new development initiative for female coaches and referees.

Are you currently involved with female rugby at Club, Schools or University as a coach or referee? Are you a referee who knows the law book inside out however struggle to assert yourself on the pitch? Is your delivery impacting how the players interpret your drills or they express confusion about what is expected of them?

This new female apprenticeship course is for coaches and referees who have good rugby knowledge yet may find it difficult to establish a defined culture within the team or feel under pressure to change a decision based on touch-line response or coach’s influence.

The additional information explored in these female specific workshops will improve your communication and leadership skills and build confidence to help you excel in your role. Over four modules, both online and face-to-face, throughout the 2021/22 season, it will link passionate rugby coaches and referees to create personal development plans specific to your leadership style.

Between classroom sessions and online workshops, you will share knowledge and experience with a variety of leaders that will assist you to achieve your goals and help you to move to the next level in the game.

With 20 places available, across 4 provinces, shortlisted applicants will be invited for a virtual interview the week of the 4th October 2021. Programme dates, are as follows: (face-to-face will depend on Covid guidance)

Sunday 5th December (f-t-f, venue TBC, 10am-4pm)

Wednesday 9th February 2022 (online 7pm)
• Sunday 27th March (f-t-f, venue TBC)

The closing date for applications is Monday 4th October 2021.