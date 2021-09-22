Ireland’s Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier Finale Live On RTÉ

Ireland’s crunch Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier against Scotland in Parma will be shown live on RTÉ2 this Saturday (Kick-off 5pm Irish time).

Adam Griggs‘ side are one of four sides bidding to secure an automatic ticket to next year’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, with the showdown against Six Nations rivals Scotland to be broadcast on RTÉ2 for supporters in the Republic of Ireland, as well as on World Rugby’s YouTube and Facebook channels and on rugbyworldcup.com/2021.

Heading into the final round of fixtures, Ireland, hosts Italy, Spain and Scotland are all locked on five points in the standings with Saturday’s double-header set to determine which side books their spot in New Zealand and who progresses through to the final Repechage tournament as the second ranked team.

Match Day 3 will kick off at 2pm Irish time on Saturday when Italy take on Spain, before Ireland go head-to-head with Scotland at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi at 5pm.

Coverage will begin on RTÉ2 at 4.45pm, as Daire O’Brien will be joined by Louise Galvin in studio with Fiona Coghlan alongside Des Curran on commentary. There will also be full match commentary on Saturday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1.

Griggs will name his Ireland Match Day 23 on Friday at 12pm Irish time.