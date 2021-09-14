Players Wanted: Minis And Youth Teams Returning For 2021/22 Season #GiveItATry

Clubs in all four provinces are issuing the call for players to get involved in minis and youths teams for the coming season.

For girls involved in the Canterbury Give It A Try Programme there has been a chance to start from scratch and learn the basics of the game in a fun environment, with great strides being made.

Related News

The video below shows the progress that has been made for girls in Castlebar RFC over the past number of weeks.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

To learn more about the Canterbury Give It A Try programme, go to https://www.irishrugby.ie/playing-the-game/women/give-it-a-try/summer2021/ or click here to find out about rugby in Castlebar.