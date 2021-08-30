Jump to main content

Highlights: 2021 Vodafone Women’s Interprovinical Championship – Round 1

News

30th August 2021 09:54

By Editor

REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY 2021 Vodafone Women's Interprovincial Rugby Championship Launch, Energia Park, Donnybrook, Dublin 23/8/2021 Vodafone Ireland CEO Anne O’Leary at the launch of the 2021 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship alongside Munster’s Sarah Quinn, Ulster’s Kelly McCormill, Leinster’s Christy Haney and Connacht’s Mary Healy. Vodafone’s support of women’s rugby is part of a wider series of initiatives to challenge gender inequality by supporting women through the different stages and experiences of their lives. Vodafone is proud to support men’s rugby, women’s rugby, and the game of rugby at all levels. Pictured (L-R) Connacht’s Mary Healy, Leinster’s Christy Haney, Ulster’s Kelly McCormill and Munster’s Sarah Quinn Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

There were two away wins as the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship got back with a bang on Saturday August 28th.

Leinster snatched a 17-12 win away to Connacht. You can watch highlights below or click here for a full recap.

Munster top the table after the first round of action thanks to the bonus point they secured in a 50-5 win away to Ulster. Full details on that are available here or you can watch the highlights below.

Remaining fixtures:

Saturday September 4th, 2021

Leinster v Ulster, Energia Park, 17:00 (TG4, BBC iPlayer)

Munster v Connacht, Musgrave Park, 19:30  (TG4)

Saturday September 11th, 2021

Connacht v Ulster, Energia Park, 17:00 (TG4, BBC iPlayer)

Leinster v Munster, Energia Park, 19:30 (TG4)