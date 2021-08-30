Highlights: 2021 Vodafone Women’s Interprovinical Championship – Round 1
There were two away wins as the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship got back with a bang on Saturday August 28th.
Leinster snatched a 17-12 win away to Connacht. You can watch highlights below or click here for a full recap.
Munster top the table after the first round of action thanks to the bonus point they secured in a 50-5 win away to Ulster. Full details on that are available here or you can watch the highlights below.
Remaining fixtures:
Saturday September 4th, 2021
Leinster v Ulster, Energia Park, 17:00 (TG4, BBC iPlayer)
Munster v Connacht, Musgrave Park, 19:30 (TG4)
Saturday September 11th, 2021
Connacht v Ulster, Energia Park, 17:00 (TG4, BBC iPlayer)
Leinster v Munster, Energia Park, 19:30 (TG4)