IRFU Supporting Women’s Student Coaching Academy

The IRFU is delighted to be supporting the Student Sport Ireland new ‘Women’s Student Coaching Academy’ initiative to provide support for female student coaches.

The Women’s Student Coaching Academy is a collaborative programme between SSI, Sport Ireland, 26 third level institutions and ten national governing bodies of sport (NGBs).

The 10 NGBs include Athletics Ireland, Badminton Ireland, Basketball Ireland, the Camogie Association, the Football Association of Ireland, Hockey Ireland, the Irish Rugby Football Union, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, Rowing Ireland, and Volleyball Ireland.

The aim of the academy is to provide the female student coaches with the support system that will enable them to develop and reach their coaching potential.

Furthermore, the academy aims to increase the number, and visibility, of female coaches in third level institutions and create female role models for other female students to progress into coaching.

Speaking about the programme, the IRFU Age Grade and Student Rugby Manager, Eoin Hogan said,

“This is a fantastic cross sport initiative to encourage and support aspiring female coaches. In rugby we’ve seen a number of former internationals, like Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemian) and Fiona Hayes (Ballincollig), take up high profile coaching roles at club and third level. We want to see more women get involved in coaching at an earlier stage so this Student Sport Ireland programme is a really welcome addition.”

“The positive impact that female coaches have cannot be understated and increasing the numbers and visibility at third level is a really important part of the development pathway for women in sport.”

For more information and to apply for the Women’s Student Coaching Academy please visit http://www.studentsport.ie/womens-student-coaching-academy/

Application forms are available here.