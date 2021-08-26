Munster Set Up Challenge Match In Place Of Cancelled Bath Fixture

While Munster were unable to secure new opposition, the need to play meaningful rugby is still a priority ahead of their pre-season clash with Exeter Chiefs and to aid preparations for the season proper.

A ‘Munster Challenge Match’ will now take place at Thomond Park with two Munster XVs going head-to-head in a 60-minute encounter.

Supporters that purchased tickets for the Bath fixture will be issued with full refund details, including any Ticketmaster service charges.

Additionally, any supporters that purchased tickets for the game may use their ticket for entry to the Munster challenge match for free.

Details on how to avail of valid tickets and attend the game will be emailed directly to those that purchased tickets.

The complimentary ticket offer that was in place for frontline healthcare workers will also be in place for this game and successful applicants will be contacted with ticket details in due course.

As operations are at a reduced capacity for this challenge match, access will be limited to only those that have already purchased tickets.