Ulster Add Kearney To Second Row Ranks

Experienced second row Mick Kearney has joins Ulster Rugby from Zebre, the province have confirmed.

The 30-year-old Dublin native, who is approaching his 150th professional game after spells at Connacht, Leinster and most recently Zebre, will play in Ulster’s second row, having joined up with his new team-mates for pre-season training.

Head coach Dan McFarland said: Mick is set to add depth and strength to our second row, and we look forward to what he will bring to the squad, both professionally and as an individual.

“Our pre-season training continues to go well, and we are already relishing the challenges that lie ahead.”

Kearney added: “I’m delighted to have signed with Ulster, and to have the opportunity to represent the province in the coming months.

“I’m now focused on getting stuck into training and putting in the work needed ahead of the new season.”