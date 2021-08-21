PwC Underage Interpro Previews & Squads: Leinster v Munster

The Leinster side is captained by Newbridge College out-half Sam Prendergast younger brother of Cian who is in the Connacht Academy. Naas RFC’s Andrew Osborne is the younger brother of Jamie who starred for the Ireland U20s in this years’ 6 Nations Championships. There is a strong mix of schools and clubs represented between players from St. Michaels and Blackrock College as well as the likes of Jim Peters (Portlaoise RFC), Ronan Foxe (Tullamore RFC) and George Hadden (Gorey RFC).

Leinster Men U19s v Munster Men U19 – Energia Park, Donnybrook KO 2pm

Garryowen’s Jack Oliver captain’s the Munster side which sees representatives from Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford in the match day squad. The west Cork production line continues apace with Skibbereen RFC’s Liam McCarthy and Jack Kevane both involved. CBC contributes three players Evan O’Riordan, Thomas Land and Eoghan Sheehan to the starting pack and another three to the squad.

Leinster Men U19s

15. Andrew Osborne (Naas RFC), 14. James Nicholson (St. Michael’s College), 13. Hugh Cooney (Blackrock College), 12. David Dooley (MU Barnhall RFC), 11. Ethan Laing (Blackrock College), 10. Sam Prendergast (C) (Newbridge College), 9. Fintan Gunne (St. Michael’s College),

1.George Hadden (Gorey RFC) 2. Tom Barry (Gonzaga College), 3. Ronan Foxe (Tullamore RFC), 4. Daniel Leane (St. Mary’s College), 5. Jim Peters (Portlaoise RFC), 6. Diarmuid Mangan (Newbridge College), 7. Liam Molony (Blackrock College), 8. Matthew Victory (St. Michael’s College)

Replacements: 16. Gerhard Zdunek (Temple Carrig School), 17. Gus McCarthy (Blackrock College), 18.Patrick McCarthy (Blackrock College), 19. James Doyle (Enniscorthy RFC), 20. Dan Carroll (St. Michael’s College), 21. Oscar Cawley (Naas RFC), 22. Matthew Lynch (Terenure College), 23. Darragh Gilbourne (St Mary’s College)

Munster Men U19s

15. Jacob O’Driscoll (Bandon RFC), 14. Joshua Costello (Shannon RFC/St Munchin’s College), 13. Henry Buttimer (Rockwell College/Clonmel RFC), 12. Liam McCarthy (vc) (Bandon Grammar School/Skibbereen RFC), 11. James O’Brien (St Munchin’s College/St Mary’s RFC), 10. Jeff Williams (Bandon Grammar School/Bandon RFC), 9. Jack Oliver (C) (Garryowen FC/Castletroy College),

1.Evan O’Riordan (CBC/Cork Constitution FC), 2. Thomas Land (CBC/Midleton RFC), 3. Danny McCarthy (Midleton RFC/Midleton CBS), 4. Eoghan Sheehan (CBC/Dolphin RFC), 5. Tommy O’Connor (St Gerard’s School), 6. Rudhan Quinn (Crescent College Comprehensive/Ballina-Killaloe RFC), 7. Peter Hyland (PBC/Cork Constitution FC), 8. Brian Gleeson (Rockwell College/Thurles RFC).

Replacements: 16. Conall Henchy (Crescent College Comprehensive/UL Bohemian RFC), 17. Gus Harrington (Shannon RFC/St Munchin’s College), 18. Stephen Hayes (St Munchin’s College/St Mary’s RFC), 19. Diarmuid Dennehy (Bruff RFC), 20. Kevin Roche (CBC/Cork Constitution RFC), 21. Andrew O’Mahony (CBC/Dolphin RFC), 22. Daire Burke (CBC/Cork Constitution FC), 23. Paddy Hassett (Ardscoil Rís/Shannon RFC), 24. Jack Kevane (Bandon Grammar School/Skibbereen RFC), 25. James Finn (Nenagh Ormond RFC/St Joseph’s CBS), 26. Luke Doyle (Waterford City RFC).

Leinster Men U18 Clubs v Munster Men U18 Clubs – Energia Park, Donnybrook KO 4pm

Naas RFC continues to illustrate its’ prodigious underage programme with four players in the run-on side including Ethan Travers at 10, twin brothers Charlie and Jack Sheridan in the backline and James O’Loughlin captaining the side. Wexford Wanderers duo Grant Palmer and Luke O’Connor will provide ballast to the pack at No.8 and tight-head lock respectively. Athy RFC also have three representatives in the side in the shape of wing Aidan Henry, scrum-half Andrew Doyle and hooker Niall O’Hanlon.

Kinsale RFC’s Paul Graham will captain the Munster U18s side with Rugbaí Corca Duibhne man Jimi Fenton pulling the strings from outhalf. Kilrush RFC have two representatives in the match day squad Darragh Burns and Donnacha Morrissey while Cobh Pirates RFC’s Sean Edogbo and Cashel RFC’s Oluwanifemi Giwa are set to start.

Leinster Men U18 Clubs

15. David Donohue (Lansdowne RFC), 14. Aidan Henry (Athy RFC), 13. Charlie Sheridan (vc) (Naas RFC), 12. Senan Phelan (St Marys College RFC), 11. Jack Sheridan (Naas RFC), 10. Ethan Travers (Naas RFC), 9. Andrew Doyle (Athy RFC)

1. Oisin Lynch (Boyne RFC) 2. Niall O’Hanlon (Athy RFC), 3. Adam Deay (Tullow RFC), 4. James O’Loughlin (C) (Naas RFC), 5. Luke O’Connor (Wexford Wanderers RFC), 6. Eoin Clarke (Cill Dara RFC), 7. Donagh McCarrick (Coolmine RFC), 8. Grant Palmer (Wexford Wanderers RFC)

Replacements: 16. Liam Nicholson (Wicklow RFC), 17. Jamie Rafferty (Dundalk RFC), 18. Keith Farrell (MUBarnhall RFC), 19. Sean Whelan (New Ross RFC), 20. Anrai Poole (Suttonians RFC), 21. Jack Nolan (Lansdowne FC), 22. Tom Larke (Old Wesley RFC), 23. Páidí Farrell (Tullamore RFC)

Munster Men U18 Clubs

15. Conall Doyle (Youghal RFC), 14. Kieran Kennedy (Waterford City RFC), 13. Paul Graham (C) (Kinsale RFC), 12. Lukas Hagermark (Cork Constitution FC), 11. Craig Riordan (St Senans RFC), 10. Jimi Fenton (Rugbaí Corca Duibhne), 9. Kyle Read (Midleton RFC),

1. Jack Ward (Bantry Bay RFC), 2. Shaughan Hanrahan (Garryowen FC), 3. Adam Cunningham (Clonmel RFC), 4. Adam Sheahan (Skibbereen RFC), 5. Oluwanifemi Giwa (Cashel RFC), 6. Darragh Burns (Kilrush RFC), 7. Eoghan McKay (Sundays Well RFC), 8. Sean Edogbo (Cobh Pirates RFC).

Replacements: 16. Donnacha Morrissey (Kilrush RFC), 17. Adam McMahon (Garryowen FC), 18. Tiernan O’Connell (Midleton RFC), 19. Eoghan Cawley (Skibbereen RFC), 20. Ben Murphy (Cobh Pirates RFC), 21. Sean O’Dwyer (Bruff RFC), 22. Luca Cleary (Ennis RFC), 23. Frankie Gillane (Waterford City RFC).