Underage Interprovincial Action Returns After 2 Year Hiatus

Underage interprovincial action returns for the first time in two years this weekend with U19 Men’s and U18 Men’s Clubs fixtures at Energia Park over the course of the weekend. Next week will see underage interprovincial rugby for both U18 Men’s Schools and U18 Women.

The festival style format in operation in recent years is on hold for 2021 due to COVID considerations, but it’s a welcome return to representative rugby, says IRFU Age Grade, Student & Rugby Enterprise Manager Eoin Hogan.

“It means a lot to Irish Rugby and these squads to get games played this year,” he said. “We’re adapting to the circumstances, but what’s really important is that young men and women are getting the chance to represent their provinces at this level for the first time. Putting on that jersey means so much to these players.”

Wayne Mitchell, who leads the IRFU’s National Talent Squad and Talent Identification programme, commented,

“These interprovincial games are very important milestones in a young player’s career and it provides an opportunity for the IRFU’s talent coaches to benchmark players across the four provinces and identify prospects for national programmes later in the year. It is fantastic to have these games back after such a long period of disruption caused by the pandemic.”

PwC are one of the longest running sponsors of the IRFU and current sponsors of the U18 Women’s and Men’s Interprovincial Championships.

Feargal O’Rourke, PwC Ireland Managing Partner, said,

“We look forward to nurturing and supporting the development of our next generation of elite players, both women and men. At PwC, we want to help them reach their potential and to help show them that, for whatever this next chapter holds, the future is green.”

Please note these games are not open to the general public. A full round-up of all games will be available on IrishRugby.ie and provincial websites and social media channels.

Saturday 21st August 2021

IRFU U19 Men’s Interprovincial Series Round 1

Munster v Leinster, Energia Park, 14:00

IRFU U18 Men’s Clubs Interprovincial Series Round 1

Munster v Leinster, Energia Park, 16:00

Sunday 22nd August 2021

IRFU U18 Men’s Clubs Interprovincial Championship Round 1

Connacht v Ulster, Energia Park, 12:00

IRFU U19 Men’s Interprovincial Championship Round 1

Connacht v Ulster, Energia Park, 14:00