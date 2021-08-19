Ireland’s 2021 Autumn Nations Series Games to be Aired by RTE and Channel 4

Six Nations Rugby, the organisation responsible for the distribution of centralised broadcast rights of its six Unions and Federations’ Autumn matches, has confirmed that Ireland’s 2021 Autumn Nations Series games against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina will be aired on RTE (ROI) and Channel 4 (NI).

Amazon Prime Video to Provide Coverage of all other Nations’ Fixtures

The Autumn Nations Series fixtures featuring England, Scotland, Wales, France and Italy will all be available on Amazon Prime Video for viewers in the Republic and in Northern Ireland.

Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series fixtures will be included in Prime Video’s UK broadcast in 2022.

Ben Morel, Chief Executive Officer, Six Nations Rugby said:

“We have worked closely with all our Unions to agree a schedule of fixtures, that minimizes overlaps making it possible for supporters in UK and Ireland to watch every single match from the home teams in a series that will showcase the best teams in the Northern Hemisphere against the best teams in the Southern Hemisphere, with Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa all featuring.

“The series will also be the opportunity for the public to enjoy some of rugby’s emerging nations, Japan, Tonga, Georgia and Fiji and witness some of rugby’s great growing talents.

“We are delighted to be working with Prime Video again for the broadcast of the Autumn Nations Series. They were a fantastic partner last year and we share the same ambition to establish an exciting series that fans will engage with and enjoy.”

Ireland 2021 Autumn Nations Series Fixtures

Ireland v Japan

Aviva Stadium

Saturday 6th November, 2021

Ireland v New Zealand

Aviva Stadium

Saturday 13th November, 2021

Ireland v Argentina

Aviva Stadium

Sunday 21st November, 2021