Rory’s ‘Miles 2 Mayo’ Challenge To Support Children’s Cancer Fund

This September, former Ireland captain, Rory Best will take on a 10 day walk across Ireland to help children who have been diagnosed with cancer.

From 8th to 17th September, during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Rory will walk 180 miles across Ireland, in a bid to raise over €500,000 for Cancer Fund for Children.

Support & Donate Here

To mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Rory will be shining a light on the experiences of children and young people by ‘walking a mile in their shoes’ or in this case, walking an epic 180 miles from Daisy Lodge in Co. Down to the site of Cancer Fund for Children’s new short break centre in Co. Mayo.

Rory’s ambitious trek will see him walk through a number of counties including his home county of Armagh as well as Fermanagh, Leitrim, Sligo, and Mayo to name a few. Rory is passionate about raising funds for Cancer Fund for Children who offer support to children across Ireland and aims to raise an amazing £500,000 but needs your help!

Currently, the state of the art therapeutic center, Daisy Lodge in Co. Down, is operating at maximum capacity and in order to support more families they have committed to building a second centre on the shores of Lough Corrib in Cong, Co Mayo.

For more information on Rory’s ‘Miles 2 Mayo’ challenge and to support the fundraising please visit https://cancerfundforchildren.com/event/rorys-miles-2-mayo/