Extended Ireland Squad Named For Pre-Season Camps

A 39-strong Ireland training squad, which includes four uncapped players, has been announced for the upcoming preparatory camps for the 2021/22 season.

Ireland 7s captain Lucy Mulhall joins up with the squad alongside a trio of uncapped IQ Rugby identified players – Kathryn Buggy, Mary Healy and Sam Monaghan.

Head Coach Adam Griggs commented: “The players are refreshed and energised about our first squad camp this weekend and look forward to starting our preparation for the Rugby World Cup qualifiers fter a productive 2021 Women’s Six Nations.”

“While it is our first camp back together, we will be driving the standards that have been set and expect this pre-season block to be extremely competitive. There are some new faces in the group while we also welcome back a number of players from injury so it’s an ideal opportunity for them to put their hand up during this window.

This is a hugely important year for women in Irish Rugby and as such it’s brilliant to welcome the new #NothingLikeIt initiative. Working with this group of international players, I understand what that means and I look forward to supporting the campaign and seeing it progress throughout the coming months.”

Ireland Training Squad

Backs (15):

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)

Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/ IQ Rugby)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)

Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum/Leinster)*

Ellen Murphy (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/ Connacht)

Laura Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)

Forwards (24):

Judy Bobbett (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster)

Kathryn Buggy (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)*

Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Ciara Cooney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Laura Feely (Blackrock College/ Connacht)

Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/ Connacht)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Mary Healy (Lindenwood University/IQ Rugby)*

Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster)

Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)

Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

Claire Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)*

Grace Moore (Railway Union/IQ Rugby)

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/ Leinster)

Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/ Munster)

*Denotes uncapped at this level