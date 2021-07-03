Free Ireland v Japan Digital Match Programme

The 2021 Vodafone Summer Series kicks off this afternoon as Andy Farrell’s Ireland host Japan at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 1pm).

The return of 3,000 supporters to the Lansdowne Road ground for the first time since February 2020 marks a hugely significant and exciting day for everyone in Irish Rugby, and you can download your Free Digital Match Programme to mark the occasion below.

Included in the Official Match Programme is an interview with IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora on the Ireland Men’s Sevens’ recent qualification for the Olympic Games, and all the content you need to whet the appetite ahead of today’s Test.