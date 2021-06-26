Murray To Replace Injured Jones As Lions Captain

With Alun Wyn Jones sustaining a tour-ending shoulder injury against Japan today, Ireland’s Conor Murray has been chosen to take over as captain of the 2021 British & Irish Lions.

The Limerick-born scrum half is set to become the thirteenth Irishman to captain the Lions in Test action, following in the footsteps of Tom Crean, Tommy Smyth, Sam Walker, Karl Mullen, Robin Thompson, Ronnie Dawson, Tom Kiernan, Willie John McBride, Ciaran Fitzgerald, Brian O’Driscoll, Paul O’Connell and Peter O’Mahony.

A statement from the Lions tonight also confirmed that Wales duo Adam Beard and Josh Navidi has been called into the tour squad, replacing the injured Jones and Justin Tipuric.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

The Lions’ 28-10 Vodafone 1888 Cup win over Japan at BT Murrayfield was marred by two tour-ending shoulder injuries, as Jones and Tipuric were both forced off during the first half.

Ahead of his squad’s departure for Johannesburg tomorrow, Lions head coach Warren Gatland said: “We’re all incredibly disappointed for Alun Wyn and Justin.

“The timing of these injuries seem particularly cruel given we fly to South Africa tomorrow, but unfortunately they’re part of the game.

“Alun Wyn will obviously be a big loss, both on and off the field, but will be ably replaced by Conor.

“Conor is an outstanding rugby player and is held in the highest regard with both the players and coaches.

“As a three-time Lions tourist, he knows what will be required as captain and I am certain he will lead the squad with excellence. He will also be well supported by an experienced leadership group.

“We plan for Adam and Josh to join up with the touring party before we depart for South Africa tomorrow evening.”

The Exeter Chiefs quartet of Luke Cowan-Dickie, Stuart Hogg, Jonny Hill and Sam Simmonds will also link up with the 37-man touring party as planned in Edinburgh tomorrow.