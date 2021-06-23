Preparations Gearing Up For Canterbury Give It A Try

Preparations for Canterbury Give It A Try 2021 stepped up in the past week with an IRFU briefing for all 90 participating clubs.

The programme will be run in clubs from July 26th onwards over 8 weeks and give girls aged 8-14 the chance to learn how to play rugby in a fun environment.

Participating clubs have all receive a detailed briefing on Give It A Try with IRFU Rugby Development staff provide coaching, coordination and promotional resources as well as an update to clubs on new elements for 2021 including COVID-19 Safety Guidelines and a paperless registration and attendance tracking system on RugbyConnect.

Clubs are ramping up their own preparations to welcome girls into the club ahead of the start of the programme.

IRFU Women’s Executive Officer Orla Fullam-Smith had this advice for clubs on preparing equipment –

IRFU Women’s Development Manager Amanda Greensmith told IrishRugby.ie that there is great excitement among participating clubs to get going in July.

“Canterbury Give It A Try is the start of an exciting rugby journey for many young girls,” she said. “It gives girls the chance to develop new skills in a safe learning environment. Some will be coming through the gates for the first time and clubs are really tuned in to the importance of a proper welcome for first-time players.

The programme has grown in the past number of years and we are evolving it again this year to improve the overall experience for clubs, players and their parents.”