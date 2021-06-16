Ulster’s Hume Joins Ireland Squad As Ringrose Ruled Out

Ulster centre James Hume has been added to the Ireland squad for the upcoming Vodafone Summer Series in July. He replaces Garry Ringrose who has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Hume’s addition brings the number of uncapped players in the Ireland squad to 12 as he joins provincial colleagues Robert Baloucoune, Tom O’Toole and Nick Timoney alongside Connacht’s Caolin Blade, Tom Daly and Paul Boyle, Leinster’s Harry Byrne, Peter Dooley and Ross Molony and the Munster duo Gavin Coombes and Fineen Wycherley.

Hume has featured prominently for Ulster this season with 19 starts in the outside centre berth. James joins fellow graduates from the Ireland squad from the 2018 World Rugby U20 Championship – Caelan Doris, Tom O’Toole and Harry Byrne in the senior squad for the 2021 Vodafone Summer Series.

Garry Ringrose has been ruled out with a shoulder issue that requires a procedure.

Ireland play Japan on Saturday 3rd July at 1.00pm and face the USA on Saturday 10th July at 7.15pm.

Both fixtures are part of the government’s outdoor pilot sport event programme which will see limited supporters back in the Aviva Stadium.

The matches will be televised by RTE (ROI) and Channel 4 (NI).