IRFU Supporting Sport Ireland & Sporting Pride #LetsGetVisible Campaign

The IRFU is supporting the Sport Ireland and Sporting Pride #LetsGetVisible campaign as part of Pride week.

The campaign aims to recognise and acknowledge the importance of visibility and representation amongst the LGBTQI+ community.

It gives the sport sector the opportunity to show our support for the LGBTQI+ community and to promote sport as a welcoming and inclusive space for the community.

The IRFU is proud to support the campaign and we encourage the rugby community to do the same.

To get involved in the campaign all you need to do is go to Sporting Pride’s website https://www.sportingpride.ie/campaign/lets-get-visible and download a profile picture overlay, which you can add to your profile picture.

We are also asking people to post their messages of support for the campaign using #LetsGetVisible – you can get creative and post a picture with a pride flag, wearing your most colourful clothing, or you can use any of the graphics available to download on the Sporting Pride website.

Related News – #LaceUpWithPride

The IRFU is also supporting the #LaceUpWithPride campaign from Aviva Ireland and Intersport Elverys which gives people the chance to buy rainbow laces online now for €4 at selected stores and online at Elverys.ie with all profits going to LGBTI+ charity BeLonG To Youth Services.