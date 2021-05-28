Match Schedule Confirmed For World Rugby Sevens Repechage

Ireland Men’s Sevens will get their bid to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games underway against Zimbabwe in their opening game of the World Rugby Sevens Repechage in Monaco next month.

Anthony Eddy‘s side, who are one of 10 Men’s teams vying to secure the last place at this summer’s Games, will kick off their campaign against Zimbabwe (Kick-off 9.22am local time/10.22am Irish time) at Stade Louis II on Saturday, 19 June, before facing Mexico (11.44am/12.44pm) and Tonga (3.24pm/4.24pm) in further Pool A games that day.

Ireland will conclude the Pool stages on Sunday, 20 June against Samoa (1.17pm/2.17pm), with the top two teams from each Pool progressing through to the semi-finals. The final, with a ticket to Tokyo on the line, will take place at 7.07pm local time/8.07pm Irish time on Sunday, 20 June.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

With just three weeks to go, World Rugby today confirmed the match schedule for the competition which will feature 12 Women’s and 10 Men’s teams all vying to achieve the ultimate prize of securing the remaining two Women’s and one Men’s team places for Olympic Rugby Sevens in Tokyo, which will take place on 26-31 July.

The action at the iconic Stade Louis II gets underway on Friday, 18 June as Ireland’s Pool rivals Zimbabwe and Mexico go head-to-head in the Men’s competition, with tournament organisers also confirming that 5,000 fans will be able to watch the second and third days, subject to maintenance of the current Covid environment in Monaco.

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said: “With Tokyo 2020 less than three months away, the rugby family is looking forward to what promises to be a special Sevens tournament that personifies the togetherness, camaraderie and optimism that characterises these remarkable Olympic Games.

“The Monaco Repechage is also symbolic in its own way – a reflection and celebration of Sevens international re-emergence from the unprecedented challenges that society and sports people have faced. I know that these players are excited to be representing their nations with the opportunity of qualification for the pinnacle of sevens – the Olympic Games.

“It will be extra special that they get to showcase their skills in front of fans. I would like to thank their Serene Highnesses and the Monagasque Rugby Union for embracing our event and providing the players with the perfect platform to challenge for Tokyo 2020 Qualification.”

World Rugby Sevens Repechage – Ireland Schedule:

Saturday, 19 June:

Ireland v Zimbabwe (9.22am local time, 10.22am Irish time)

Ireland v Mexico (11.44am local time, 12.44pm Irish time)

Ireland v Tonga (3.24pm/4.24pm Irish time).

Sunday, 20 June:

Ireland v Samoa (1.17pm local time, 2.17pm Irish time).

Sunday, 20 June: