IRFU Youth Council Survey Measuring Impact Of Pandemic On Young Players

20th May 2021 14:04

By Editor

Under 18 Women's Interprovincial, Sportsground, Galway 24/8/2019 Connacht Women U18 vs Munster Women U18 Munster's Aoife Corey with Ivana Kiripati and Olivia Haverty of Connacht Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

The IRFU Youth Council are keen to hear from rugby club members (aged 14-24) in relation to their experience of the pandemic.

This information will be used to identify key actions that could assist clubs in player retention and recruitment ahead of the 2021/22. The information will be collated and displayed in a document that will be made available to all clubs.

This survey is aimed at those ages 14 – 24 and will take between 10-15 minutes to complete. The link can be found here:

Take the survey – click here

If you have any additional queries or questions for the IRFU Youth Council please email youthcouncil@irfu.ie

 

 

