Briggs Appointed Head Coach Of UL Bohemian For Energia Women’s All-Ireland League

Her first campaign is set to be part of an expanded 10 team Energia Women’s All-Ireland League for the 2021/2022 season.

Briggs has won six All-Ireland League titles as a player with the Limerick club, while also representing Munster and picking up two Women’s Six Nations Championships in that time.

In recent years she has also been involved in a coaching capacity with the club while also taking up the role of Technical Skills Coach with the Munster U18 Women’s Squad.

She is taking over from former club, provincial and Ireland teammate Fiona Hayes. UL Bohemian RFC Director of Rugby Cathal Sheridan was full of praise for the outgoing Head Coach.

“On behalf of the club, I would like to sincerely thank Fiona for all her effort during her time at Bohs,’ he said. “She is a representation of everything good about the game of rugby. The respect she has of her teammates, her fellow coaches, and the wider rugby community across the country is testament to that. The work Fiona has put in to develop the women’s game on and off the field is inspirational, and we have no doubt she will continue to make an impact in her next venture.”

Speaking about the appointment of Briggs as head coach, Sheridan said:

“We’re thrilled that Niamh has accepted our offer to become Head Coach. Niamh is a household name in Irish sport, she has one of the best rugby brains around, and we are very fortunate to have her overseeing the next generation of players through the club.

“Obviously her experience on and off the pitch at the pinnacle of Irish Rugby over the last decade speaks for itself, but the most exciting part for us is her vision on where she wants to bring us to in the next few years.”

UL Bohemian are looking to add to the coaching ticket ahead of the 2021/22 season and are currently recruiting for the role of Forwards coach for their Energia Women’s All-Ireland League side.

UL Bohemian Senior Women’s XV Forwards Coach – Role Description:

The successful candidate will work alongside our Head Coach Niamh Briggs and our Director of Rugby Cathal Sheridan. We are looking for someone with strong technical expertise.

However the most important qualification we are searching for is someone with passion, desire, and a will to grow and develop the game.

Our Senior Women`s Team has gone from strength to strength over the last 21 years, and this role will give the successful applicant the opportunity to work with an incredible bunch of players on the field, and a driven management team off the field.

If you feel as if you are the right person for this position, please email forward any expressions of interest to our Director of Rugby.