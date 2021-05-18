Cronin To Leave Munster At End Of Season

Munster Rugby have announced that prop James Cronin will depart the province at the end of the current season.

The 30-year-old loosehead has made 142 appearances in red and scored 20 tries since making his debut against Leinster in April 2013.

A former Academy Player of the Year, Cronin was part of the Emerging Ireland Tblisi Cup-winning team in 2015 and represented Ireland at Test level on three occasions.

This season he has once again showed impressive form for Munster, with his most starts to-date highlighting his valuable role within the squad.

Speaking about finishing up with Munster, Cronin said: “It’s with great regret that I announce my time with Munster Rugby will end this summer.

“It’s been a dream of mine to represent my province since I threw on my first jersey as a six-year-old kid and I take great pride in knowing I’ve represented my province 142 times and my country on three occasions.

“I have made many life-long friends in my time playing here and have learnt so much from some great men, most notably the late Garrett Fitzgerald and Anthony Foley, and I thank everyone that I’ve worked with from my days in the sub Academy to the current day.

“I want to say a special thanks to my family and friends who have always been with me for the highs, but also the lows, that come with professional rugby.

“To all the Munster fans also a big thank you. I’m excited for my next rugby chapter and giving everything like I have done in my career so far.”

Head coach Johann van Graan commented: “We are very thankful to James for everything he has done for Munster over his nine-year career with the province.

“It’s always difficult to lose homegrown talent of James’ calibre, someone who has always delivered for his home province.

“This is the unfortunate side of professional sport and the current environment we find ourselves in as we are unable to retain the services of a player of his quality. We wish him all the best for the future.”