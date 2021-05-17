ReadyForRugby: ‘Participation Is That Ultimate Success’

The current theme in the #ReadyForRugby Support Webinar series is about minimising drop-off in age grade players.

#ReadyForRugby Support Webinar 13 is titled “Helping Players Transition From Youth To Adult Rugby”

Time: Tuesday May 18th, 13:00 – 13:30

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/IRFU-Web-13

Presenters: IRFU Coach Development Unit

Suitable For: All coaches of players aged 15 to 20 in clubs and schools

Last week’s webinar focused on drop out between mini and youth rugby.

Connacht Rugby Coach Development Officer Conor Galvin was one of the presenters.

“For me, participation is not a straight line,” he said. “Kids will come and go from the game at times. Sometimes at U10, it will be their first love.

At U14, it might be quite low down and at U16 it might be something that they love again.

The challenge for us it to manage those kinds of situations where it’s not their first love, not give up on those players and keep them in the game.

“Participation is that ultimate success. Not everyone can win that cup, not everyone can get picked to play for Ireland.

We need to manage those times where there may be a threat of drop off.

If we have our players coming through and staying in the club and staying in the game and being the next generation, that’s the ultimate success for us.”

You can view the webinar in full below.