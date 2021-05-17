Live Stream: International Rugby 7s – Day 3

It’s the third and final day of the International Rugby 7s tournament at St George’s Park.

The Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens squads have enjoyed valuable work-outs over the weekend, and will now bid to finish the three-day campaign on a high,

Anthony Eddy‘s Ireland Men face USA at 10am, before concluding the tournament against hosts Great Britain at 1pm, while Ireland Women go head-to-head with France at 10.22am and then lock horns with GB at 1.22pm.

You can follow all the action on the live stream below.