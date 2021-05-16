Ireland Men Continue To Build Important Momentum At St George’s Park

Ireland Men continued to build important cohesion and momentum with two more high-octane hit-outs at St George’s Park on Saturday, including an impressive victory over USA on the second day of the International Rugby 7s .

Anthony Eddy‘s side were in lethal form as they ran in five tries against USA for a 31-14 win in their third outing of the campaign, with a superb score from Jordan Conroy and a standout try from Aaron Sexton the highlights on Sunday morning.

Sean Cribbin and Terry Kennedy (2) also crossed during the defeat of Mike Friday‘s outfit, as Ireland step up their preparations for June’s World Rugby Sevens Repechage in Monaco, where they will bid to make history and qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Speedsters Sexton and Conroy were on the scoresheet again in Ireland’s second game on Sunday, but Great Britain edged a hugely competitive encounter 14-10, as the hosts maintained their 100% record over the opening two days at the FA’s National Training Centre.

Ireland sit in second place in the tournament standings behind GB, and will continue their campaign with a third showdown against USA on Monday morning (10am), before completing their campaign against GB at 1pm.

International Rugby 7s Results and Schedule:

Saturday 15th May:

Men:

Ireland 7-12 Great Britain

Ireland 12-10 USA

Great Britain 33-12 USA

Sunday 16th May:

Men:

Ireland 31-14 USA

Great Britain 24-14 USA

Great Britain 14-10 Ireland

Monday 17th May:

Men:

Ireland v USA, 10am

Great Britain v Ireland, 1pm

Great Britain v USA, 4pm

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad For International Rugby 7s:

Alex Kendellen (UCC/Munster)

Aaron O’Sullivan (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Gavin Mullin (UCD)

Ian Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne)

Jude Postlethwaite (Banbridge/Ulster)

Conor Phillips (Young Munster/Munster)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College)(Captain)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries)

Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)

Ben Moxham (Ballymena/Ulster)

Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College)

Rory Scholes (Irish Sevens)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers)

Duran Krummeck (Irish Sevens)

Aaron Sexton (Malone/Ulster).